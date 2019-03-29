|
Sally C. Aguiar, age 46 of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Lilia C. (Raposo Da Costa) Aguiar and the late Jose S. Aguiar. Sally was a 2002 graduate with a BSN-R.N. from Curry College. Besides being a Registered Nurse, Sally worked as a Case Manager for Senior Whole Health, was a parishioner of St. John of God Church, and beloved sister and aunt. Besides her mother of Somerset, survivors include her siblings: Fernando J. Aguiar (wife Anna) of Westport, Lilia C. Hanrahan of Centerville, Betty M. Hartford of Norwell, MA, and Paul J. Aguiar of Somerset; nieces and nephews: Nicole Aguiar, Kimberly Christie, Paul J. Aguiar, Kayleen Christie, Aaron Hartford, Cameron Christie, Katherine Hartford, Christopher Hartford, Lauren Aguiar, & Deirdra Aguiar. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, April 1st here at 8:45 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Sunday, March 31st from 4-6 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2019