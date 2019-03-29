Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Aguiar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally C. Aguiar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally C. Aguiar Obituary
Sally C. Aguiar, age 46 of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Lilia C. (Raposo Da Costa) Aguiar and the late Jose S. Aguiar. Sally was a 2002 graduate with a BSN-R.N. from Curry College. Besides being a Registered Nurse, Sally worked as a Case Manager for Senior Whole Health, was a parishioner of St. John of God Church, and beloved sister and aunt. Besides her mother of Somerset, survivors include her siblings: Fernando J. Aguiar (wife Anna) of Westport, Lilia C. Hanrahan of Centerville, Betty M. Hartford of Norwell, MA, and Paul J. Aguiar of Somerset; nieces and nephews: Nicole Aguiar, Kimberly Christie, Paul J. Aguiar, Kayleen Christie, Aaron Hartford, Cameron Christie, Katherine Hartford, Christopher Hartford, Lauren Aguiar, & Deirdra Aguiar. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, April 1st here at 8:45 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Sunday, March 31st from 4-6 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now