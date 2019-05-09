The Herald News Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Salvatore J. Nardelli

Salvatore J. Nardelli Obituary
Salvatore J. Nardelli, age 86, of Westport, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Philomena (Mirra) Nardelli. Born in Natick, RI, a son of the late Angelo and Nicolina (Fiorello) Nardelli, he had been a resident of Westport for over fifty years. Mr. Nardelli attended Diman Regional Vocational High School and later served in the United States Army. He started working at Newport Tool and Die in Middletown, RI after high school and purchased the business in 1972, becoming the owner and operator for many years. He was a member Loggia Vitorio Veneto #1035 Sons of Italy in America and enjoyed gardening. In addition to his wife survivors include: one son, Mark Nardelli and his wife Christine of Westport; one granddaughter, Julia Gross; one grandson, Mark Angelo, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Josephine and Wilder Gross; one sister, Mary Cabral and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Caroline Herring. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street, Fall River. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 9, 2019
