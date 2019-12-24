|
Salwa (Faris) Hetzler, 'Sally,' age 94, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the devoted wife of Horst Hetzler. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John M. and Mary (Simon) Faris-Eid, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended B.M.C. Durfee High School and Bristol Community College. She worked in the Garment Industry for many years and was a Teachers Assistant for the Fall River Public School Department before her retirement in 1991. She was a member of the Retired Municipal Employees Association and the German Cultural Society. Mrs. Hetzler was a faithful communicant of St. Anthony of the Desert Church and was a member of their Blessed Mothers Guild. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three sons, John H. Hetzler and his wife Colleen of Swansea, Erich J. Hetzler and his wife Jo Ann of Fall River, Karl D. Hetzler and his wife Susan of Fall River; one daughter, Heidi B. Squadrito and her husband Stephen of Milford, MA; one brother, Thomas J. Faris of Fall River; one sister, Agatha Goodson of Somerset, twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Eva Simon, Kamil J. and George J. Faris. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 N. Eastern Ave., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 N. Eastern Ave., Fall River, MA 02723. Entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019