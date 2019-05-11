|
Sandra M. (Hasckel) David, age 84 of Somerset, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Fall River Jewish Home with her family at her side. She was born in Hyannis, the daughter of the late David and the late Dora (Pearlstein) Hasckel, and was a longtime resident of Somerset. She enjoyed her winters in Florida where she stayed busy with many social and cultural activities, and appreciated spending time with her many friends and relatives. Sandra graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA and attended Smith College. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Fall River Country Club for many years, she enjoyed reading, as well as, PBS mysteries and also always enjoyed a good game of Bridge, Mahjong or Canasta with her friends. A longtime member of Temple Beth-El in Fall River, she was generous with her time and energy, was a loyal friend, and cared deeply about her many cousins, uncles and aunts. She was a wonderfully caring mother and grandmother and is survived by her three sons, Peter A. David and his wife Raquel of Fall River, John H. David and his wife Jane Deeley of Lake Forest, CA and Robert H. David and his wife Tammy of Rehoboth; two grandchildren, Casey and Cote David; two nephews and a niece. She was the sister of the late Jean Zimmerman. Contributions may be made in her honor to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA 02721 or the David and Dora Hasckel Campership Fund, c/o Cape Cod Synagogue, 145 Winter St., Hyannis, MA 02601. For tributes: www.waring- sullivan.com.
