Sandy M. (Abilheira) Casimiro, age 38, of Swansea, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of Aguinaldo J. Casimiro. Her funeral will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Visiting hours, Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial in Saint Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Memorial contributions may be made to Southcoast Health Philanthropy Department in care of Labor and Delivery and Level 2 Nursery at 101 Page Street, New Bedford, MA 02740. For the full obituary, tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 10, 2019