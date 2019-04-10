The Herald News Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of God Church
1036 Brayton Ave.
Somerset, MA
View Map
Sandy M. Casimiro Obituary
Sandy M. (Abilheira) Casimiro, age 38, of Swansea, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of Aguinaldo J. Casimiro. Her funeral will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Visiting hours, Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial in Saint Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Memorial contributions may be made to Southcoast Health Philanthropy Department in care of Labor and Delivery and Level 2 Nursery at 101 Page Street, New Bedford, MA 02740. For the full obituary, tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 10, 2019
