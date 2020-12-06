Sara-Louise Richie Cottrell, born May 26, 1961 died on December 4, 2020. The youngest child of Tom and Margot Cottrell, Sara had 3 brothers, Ben, Jon, and Chris Cottrell and lived in Swansea most of her life. She attended the Gardner School in Swansea, Friends Academy in Dartmouth, The Wheeler School in Providence and finished high school from the Berkshire School in Sheffield, MA. After working in the health care field, Sara returned to school to get her nursing degree from Brockton School of Nursing. She was a professional driver as well, operating Lady Errand and transported customers, friends and family on vacations, to doctors appointments or to do their shopping and errands. In the health care field, Sara was a psych nurse and worked with clients who had special needs and required special care and inspiration. She was an early victim of untreated Lyme Disease and suffered greatly from its incursion and impact on her health and life. Sara is survived by her brothers and their wives, Valerie (Ben) and Rebecca (Jon) as well as 13 nephews and nieces; Alissa, Garrett and Jenna Cottrell; Seth & Paulo, Ross, Graham & Meghan, Noah and Kevin & Jonna Cottrell McHugh; Hunter and Asher Cottrell. Also great nephews Harlow Cottrell and Levi Cottrell Gibbons as well as aunts & uncles, many cousins and her health care aide, Jamie Renaud. Special thanks to the nursing home staff at The Royal of Fairhaven for the 18 months of care and concern she received while living there. Sara cared for many pets. fish, turtles, a pig named Chopper, but special to her were her many dogs, mostly adopted or rescued. Reno, Roxy and Callie, Wrinkles, Buddy, Oscar, Cheddar Bob, rescued Scotties named Duncan, Gus, the pair Pard & Tweely and lastly, Ryan and Sugar Bee. Sara will be buried privately with her paternal grandparents, James & Louise T. Cottrell, in Oak Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com