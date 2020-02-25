|
|
Sarah (Dias) Baldaia, 100, of Fall River, passed away February 22, 2020 at Southpointe Rehabilitation Center. She was the former wife of the late Joseph Baldaia. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Emily (Medeiros) Dias. Mrs. Baldaia was a communicant of the former St. Louis Church and had worked as a Sewing Machine Operator for the former Center Garment for 48 years. Following retirement from the garment industry, she went to work another 17 years as a Lunch Lady at the former Slade School. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union and enjoyed sewing, word search puzzles and above all else, spending time with her family. Survivors include her son: Clifford Baldaia of Fall River; 3 grandchildren: Stacy Ironfield (husband: Tim), Dawn Beaulieu (husband: Mark) and Jennifer Silva (husband: Edward); 6 great-grandchildren: Holly and Madison Ironfield, Billianne and Mitchel Beaulieu and Theresa and Abigail Silva; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Jacqueline Hubbard, mother-in-law of the late Mary Jane Baldaia and sister of the late Manuel Dias, Mariano Dias, John Dias and Mary Oliveira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St., Fall river, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's name can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit: www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 25, 2020