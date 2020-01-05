|
Town of Somerset Fire Department Chief Scott H. Jepson, 54, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was the husband of sixteen-years to Angelina (Botta) Jepson. Scott was born in New Bedford the son of Anne W. (Marsden) Bernard of Mattapoisett and Russell W. Jepson of Taunton. He graduated from Old Rochester High School. Jepson joined the Somerset Fire Department in 1992 as a firefighter/ paramedic, in 2004 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant an eventually was promoted to the rank of Chief of the department in 2008. Chief Jepson was admired and respected by all who knew him personally and professionally. He enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends Survivors besides his wife and parents are a son: Ian H. Jepson of Somerset; two sisters: Lynne A Johnson of Wareham; Laurie Connolly of Wareham; an uncle: Donald Jepson of Fairhaven; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; longtime family friend: Donald Linhares of Mattapoisett. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11a.m. in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Avenue., Somerset, with burial following in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com Calling hours for Chief Scott Jepson will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. Flowers are kindly omitted donations in the Chief's memory may be made to the Somerset Federal Credit Union c/o Chief Scott Jepson Memorial Fund, 740 County Street, Somerset, MA 02726.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020