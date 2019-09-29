Home

Scott Lajoie, 49, of Fall River passed away Thursday, September 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, New Bedford. Son of Robert Lajoie of Westport and the late Constance Lajoie. Scott was the former husband of Susan Lajoie. Scott was a United States Army veteran who served his country for many years. He was a lover of music who loved to sing and play his guitar. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him for his smile and funny sense of humor and caring heart. Including his father, survivors include his 5 children: Scott Lajoie, Jr., Rachel Staples and her husband Jason, Jessica Lajoie, Brittany Lajoie and Jasmine Lajoie; 7 grandchildren: Hayden, Cameron, Mikayla, Taylor, Jaylean, Jalissa and Layla; 2 brothers: Kevin Lajoie and Christopher Lajoie and his wife Loriann of Fall River; 2 nieces: Kayla Lajoie and Ashlan Lajoie and a nephew: Kory Lajoie all of Fall River; and several aunts and uncles. Private arrangements will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: () PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 To sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 29, 2019
