Scott R. ONeil, age 54, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Anne L. (Williams) ONeil and the late Robert S. ONeil. S cott was a graduate of Diman Vocational Regional Technical High School, class of 1983 and went on to work for Local 51 Plumbing and Pipe Fitters Union for many years before his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the Sakonnet Sportsman Club and enjoyed driving his 2007 Shelby Mustang and was an avid Harley Davidson Enthusiast. Scott is survived by his beloved son, James ONeil of Swansea, his mother, Anne ONeil of Somerset and his sister, Lori Lopes and her husband John of Somerset as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Scotts memory to, the Fall River Diabetes Association, 4 S Main St, Fall River, 02721 or to a . Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 9, 2020