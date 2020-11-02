1/1
Selma M. Brown
Selma M. (George) Brown, 108, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 31st, 2020. Born in Amchit, Lebanon, daughter of the late Peter and Jessie (Nasser) George, she arrived in the United States as an infant with her mother and was a longtime resident of Fall River. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, she worked at the Newport Naval Base during WWII, F.W. Woolworths for thirty years in both Fall River and Redbank, NJ, Fanny Farmer Candies and retired from Holy Name Rectory as a cook and housekeeper. She was a volunteer at the Charlton Memorial Gift Shop and an active member of the Fall River Grange for over fifty years. A truly generous woman, she had an independent spirit and lived life to the fullest. Her greatest gift in life was her family whom she referred to as "her people". Selma is survived by many cousins and will be remembered for her gentle smile and endless stories. Her family extends their gratitude to the staff at the Catholic Memorial Home who helped make her final years happy ones. Her funeral service will be held November 4th, 2020 at 10:30a.m. in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street, Fall River. Burial will be private. To leave a note of condolence, Please visit www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
