Senhorinha "Sally" Pires, 94 of Tiverton, RI passed away on May 20th, 2020. She was the widow of Francisco Pires. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Adelaide ('Dutra Rezendes) and Diniz Rebello Pimental. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a stitcher in the garment industry. A member of Holy Ghost Parish, she was a member of the VFW women's auxillary Post 5392 and a lifetime member of the I.L.G.W.U. She was the sister of the late Mary Vieira, Irene Duarte, Odelia, Manuel, Joseph, John, Gilbert and Henry and Dennis Pimental. She is survived by several nieces and nephews along with their children. Visitation Saturday from 8am to 10am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a Brief Service at 10am. Burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, New Bedford. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2020