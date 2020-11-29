Shaker "Jake" Shaker, 95, of Fall River, Massachusetts, died peacefully on November 17, 2020 on his birthday at Charlton Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of his late wife, Lila Hebshie Shaker, who passed away nearly a year and half ago. They were married for 65 years. Born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, Shaker was the son of the late Joseph and Afeefy (Lewis) Shaker. In 1944, Shaker enlisted with the United States Navy in the ranks of Seaman, First Class. Jake bravely served our country during WWII, and was a very proud veteran. He was the recipient of The World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal and the Phillipine Liberation Medal. After his enlistment, Jake and his brothers owned and operated The BlueBird Cafe with their father, Joe. The establishment later became known as Shakers Restaurant....a very popular venue in its day. Jake was also the former owner of Jakes Twin Saloon and several other establishments in the Fall River area. In his spare time, Jake loved to play golf and was a longtime member of the Fall River Country Club and the Lebanese - American Club. Jake was a great man. He was generous, passionate, comical, intelligent, a wonderful father, a good husband, and a loyal friend to many. He was always true to himself and gave little worry to what others may have been thinking. He touched many lives and will be missed by many more. Shaker leaves behind his three children, Gary Shaker of Somerset, Mass, Jeffrey A. Shaker and his wife, Patricia, both of Somerset, and Kristine A. Shaker of Swansea; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Zacharee Azar, Wadid Shaker, Lorraine Costa, Alice Hassoun, Antone Shaker, and Michael Shaker. Due to the current pandemic, Jake's funeral arrangements will be private. Anyone wishing to pay respects may leave a message or tribute on the Silvia-Faria Funeral Home Website for the family to view at a later time. In Lieu of Flowers - Please take the time to thank a veteran for their service and our freedom.



