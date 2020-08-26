Sharon Reece, 63, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon, born in Fall River was the wife of the late Edward Reece, daughter of the late Ceasar Braga and the late Mary Nell (Moore) Braga and stepdaughter of Mary DeJoseph. Sharon is survived by two daughters, Jessica Hook and husband Travis Hook of Somerset and Rachael Reece of Swansea. Sharon has joined her two brothers the late Ceasar Braga Jr. and the late Michael Braga, she is also survived by her sister Deborah Mickle and husband Charles, Florentina Kitchen and brother Thomas Braga all from Fall River. Sharon leaves her four grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Deanna, Taylor, Cydney and Liam along with several nieces and nephews. Sharon was a homemaker, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching English tv shows and handcrafting intricate macram, she also loved her plants and gardening. Sharon was a thoughtful and kind soul and will be deeply missed. In order to keep people safe during this pandemic the family has decided to keep all arrangements private. Prayers and kind deeds are appreciated.



