Sheri Lynne Keighley, age 43, of Swansea and formerly of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of James E. and Wendy L. (Wishart) Keighley of Swansea. Sheri attended Southcoast Collaborative Special Education School and People Incorporated. An avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, she loved going to both Pats preseason and Red Sox training games in Fort Meyers, Florida and enjoyed tailgating before games. She swam in the Special Olympics and was a member of the Special Olympics Aquatic Program in New Bedford. She loved going to drumming at Wiggle Kids in Somerset and casinos in the area. In addition to her loving parents she is survived by: one brother, James E. Keighley, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Swansea; one niece, Britnelyn Keighley; one nephew, Nathanial Keighley; her life-long caregiver, Gina; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Her visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd, Swansea. Funeral and burial will be private. Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Greater New Bedford Special Olympics of MA, 71 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Herald News on June 24, 2019