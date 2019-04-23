|
|
Sherri A. Melia, 42, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019. A former deli clerk at Shaw's, she enjoyed helping the elderly and cooking. She was the daughter of Susan M. (Charette) and the late Michael J. "Mike" Melia; the longtime companion of Robert S. "Bob" Clemo; the mother of Paige Langen; the sister of Jeffrey M. Melia and the granddaughter of the late Lucille (Dupuis) and Raymond Melia and the late Dorothy (Pontbriand) and Oscar Charette. Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 23, 2019