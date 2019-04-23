Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherri Melia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri A. Melia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherri A. Melia Obituary
Sherri A. Melia, 42, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019. A former deli clerk at Shaw's, she enjoyed helping the elderly and cooking. She was the daughter of Susan M. (Charette) and the late Michael J. "Mike" Melia; the longtime companion of Robert S. "Bob" Clemo; the mother of Paige Langen; the sister of Jeffrey M. Melia and the granddaughter of the late Lucille (Dupuis) and Raymond Melia and the late Dorothy (Pontbriand) and Oscar Charette. Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now