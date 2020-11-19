1/1
Shirley A. Medeiros
Shirley A. (Pavao) Medeiros, 76, of Westport, passed away on Tuesday. November 17, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the companion of Frederick R. Mellen with whom she shared over 30 years. M s. Medeiros was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Manuel R. and Irene (Gouveia) Pavao and had been a longtime resident of Westport. Prior to her retirement, she worked for many years at Louis Hand Curtain Co. and Kimwell Nursing Home. Survivors along with her companion include her daughter: Randi-Lee Trial of Westport; and 3 grandchildren: Kenneth Yokel, Ashley Trial and Alisha Medeiros. She was the mother of the late Frank Medeiros, Jr. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association MA/ NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
