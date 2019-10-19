|
Shirley Elizabeth Correiro (ne Ayer) died unexpectedly on 10/17/2019 in Newport, RI at the age of 92. Shirley was born on March 20, 1927 in Fall River, MA to Agnes May Ayer (ne Tobeson) and Walter Ayer. Shirley grew up in Fall River. She graduated from Durfee High School in 1945. Shirley worked for Firestone inspecting gas masks for the troops. In 1949, she married Raymond F. Correiro. She moved to Newport in 1962 to open a restaurant with her husband and three children. After moving to Newport, Shirley began working for Raytheon where she retired as the Coordinator of the Blue Print room in 1990 after 23 years. Shirley enjoyed knitting baby sweaters and hats for new mothers. She enjoyed country dancing with her husband. Shirley is survived by her children Raymond F. Correiro of Tiverton, Barbara E. Caminiti of Middletown, and Daniel B. Correiro of Middletown. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Raymond F. Correiro, of Newport. She leaves 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, Rhode Island. Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019