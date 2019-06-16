Shirley E. (Pickup) Keyes, 90, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She was the widow of Francis W. Keys. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Ralph J. Pickup and the late Maude (Hinchcliffe) Pickup, she lived for many years in the vicinity of Boston having returned to Fall River about 15 years ago. She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and a graduate of the former Union Hospital Nursing School in Fall River. She worked more than 40 years at the former Cushing Manor in Dorchester. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Fall River. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Whalen of Fall River and Jonathan Whalen of Seattle, WA. She was also preceded in death by a sister Faith Moore. A Service of Remembrance will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, MA. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visitors welcome from 9 to 10 AM prior to the service. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. Published in The Herald News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary