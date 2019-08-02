The Herald News Obituaries
|
Shirley E. Silva

Shirley E. Silva Obituary
Shirley E. (Grocott) Silva, age 66, of Swansea, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald Silva, to whom she had been married for 32 years. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Herbert J. Grocott, Jr. and the late Christina M. (Aspden) Grocott, she spent most her life in Swansea and was a graduate of Joseph Case High School. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Brenda-Lee Underwood and Donna Silva both of Swansea; two step-sons Gregg and Glenn Silva both of Somerset; three grand - children Christina Silva, Jonathan and Timothy Underwood; a sister, Judythe Fanfara of Warwick, RI and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Silva was the sister of the late Richard Grocott. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10am in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 5 to 8pm. Burial will take place in Vinnicum Woods Cemetery, Swansea. For directions and tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 2, 2019
