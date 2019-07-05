Home

Fern Acres Funeral Home
72 Willow Ave
Little Compton, RI 02837
(401) 635-4757
Shirley E. Thropp

Shirley E. Thropp Obituary
Shirley E. Thropp, 82, passed away peacefully early July 3rd, 2019. She was a resident of Brookdale Sakonnet Bay Manor and was known for her humor, grace and stubborn spirit. Shirley was originally from Baltimore MD. She raised three children, Dorothy Brown, James J. Bohn III and John C. Bohn who died I 1989. Her sons ashes will be buried with her. Shirley has four Grandchildren, James Bohn IV, Grace Jacob, Patrick Brown and Nathaniel Brown. She also has two great grandchildren, Sidney and Hunter. Before her retirement she lived in Richmond, VA, where she was a manager for Bank of America. She also loved gardening, and at one point she started a hydroponic tomato farm in Charlottesville, VA. She moved to Little Compton to be with her grandchildren and to live by the water. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 10 AM in the Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Ave. Little Compton, RI. Burial will be private. Visiting hours July 5th, 2019, 4 until 7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Affordable Housing in Little Compton or to the .
Published in The Herald News on July 5, 2019
