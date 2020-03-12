|
|
Shirley "Nana" (Hagan) Guilmette, 83, of Fall River, wife of the late Raymond G. Guilmette, Sr., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Known as a Nana to everyone, she loved being with her friends and family. She was a member of the Wild Goose Camping Club, Mt. Hope Chapter and was an avid crafter. She leaves two children, Raymond G."Fuzzy" and Guilmette (wife Susan) of Fall River and Linda "Foofa" & Casavant (husband Roger) of Fall River; five grandchildren, Eric Guilmette (Courtney), Melissa Concepcion (Lenny Jr.), Stephanie Costa (Kevin), Dr. Kimberly Casavant (Bryan Chaves) and Halie Casavant; six great-grandchildren, Mia and Ella Costa, Brady and Mason Guilmette, Kenlie Chaves and Hunter Concepcion; 2 siblings, many nieces and nephews and beloved Granddog, Cooper. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Royds) Hagan. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JDRF 200 Vessey St., 28th FL, New York, NY 10281 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2000 Commonwealth Ave. Unit 205, Auburndale, MA 02466. Online guest book is at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 12, 2020