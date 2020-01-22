The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Imbriglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley H. Imbriglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley H. Imbriglio Obituary
Shirley H. (Foley) Imbriglio, of Fall River, the wife of Raymond G. Imbriglio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Southpointe Nursing Home. at the age of 90. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Foley Lawton. She was a parishioner of the former St. Elizabeths Church, and was a bus monitor for many years for L & S Transportation. Besides her husband of 67 years, she leaves: her son, Thomas R. Imbriglio and his wife, Michele, of Fall River, MA, four grandchildren; Adam Imbriglio, Alysia White, Matthew Imbriglio and Kimberly Imbriglio. She also leaves four great grandchildren; Brianna, Cailynn, Madison White and Myles Imbriglio; her brother Clifford Foley of Swansea and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Verna Zerbus, Lois LaFleur, Ronnie Foley and Albert Lawton. Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 24 at 8:30am from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 9am. Burial Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5-7. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now