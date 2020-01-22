|
|
Shirley H. (Foley) Imbriglio, of Fall River, the wife of Raymond G. Imbriglio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Southpointe Nursing Home. at the age of 90. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Foley Lawton. She was a parishioner of the former St. Elizabeths Church, and was a bus monitor for many years for L & S Transportation. Besides her husband of 67 years, she leaves: her son, Thomas R. Imbriglio and his wife, Michele, of Fall River, MA, four grandchildren; Adam Imbriglio, Alysia White, Matthew Imbriglio and Kimberly Imbriglio. She also leaves four great grandchildren; Brianna, Cailynn, Madison White and Myles Imbriglio; her brother Clifford Foley of Swansea and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Verna Zerbus, Lois LaFleur, Ronnie Foley and Albert Lawton. Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 24 at 8:30am from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 9am. Burial Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5-7. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020