Sir Robert E. Forcier Obituary
Sir Robert E. Forcier, 94, of Fall River, husband of Doris C. (Paquette) Forcier, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. An Army veteran of WWII, he served in the Invasion of Normandy, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart and many other medals. In 2009, the French government awarded him the Legion of Honour degree of Chevalier (Knight) for his acts of courage. He was employed by Raytheon, Portsmouth and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the V.F.W. Besides his wife of 68 years, he leaves three daughters, Janet Scanlon (husband Michael), Michelle Cummings and Julie Grace (husband Richard); seven grandchildren, Jennifer Teixeira, Matthew Cummings (wife Kristen), Joy Aguiar (husband Jamie), Keith and Brian Scanlon, Richard Grace (wife Julia) and Corey Grace (wife Nicole); nine great-grandchildren, Kraig Teixeira, Katelyn and Ian Cummings, Aston Aguiar, Hailey and Tristan Scanlon, Connor, Lauren and Taylor Grace; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the son of the late Edmond and Alice (Gagnon) Forcier and the brother of the late Lorraine Messier and Roger and Maurice Forcier. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. Funeral Thursday at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church, at 10:00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 9, 2019
