|
|
SR. Eleanor McNally SUSC died December 13, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home at the age of eighty-seven. Born in Fall River MA on September 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Eunice (Whittaker) McNally. In addition to her Holy Union Sisters, her sister Janet (McNally) Kinnane and brothers William and Brian, sisters-in-law, Mary McNally, Mary C. McNally and Norma McNally as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews survive her. She was predeceased by her brother Bartley McNally. Sr. Eleanor entered the Holy Union Sisters on September 8, 1959 and pronounced her final vows on August 22, 1967. She was a graduate of Sacred Hearts Academy and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from the College of the Sacred Hearts. She taught junior high school classes in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania for eight years before pursuing her lifelong dream of going to Africa. In preparation, she studied missiology at St. Pauls University, Ottawa and St. Francis Xavier University, Nova Scotia. Sr. Eleanor worked for a short time in Cameroon and returned to the United States where she served as liaison with the New York City Board of Education for Catholic Schools. In 1974 she joined Catholic Relief Services and administered a U.S. government-funded orphanage improvement program throughout Vietnam until the fall of the country in 1975 when along with all other Americans she was evacuated to the United States. Because of her experience she was asked to establish the Vietnamese Resettlement Program for the Archdiocese of New York. In 1976, she became personnel director for the Holy Union Sisters but her desire to work in Africa remained. In 1979, she joined the Maryknoll Sisters Associate Program and was missioned to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where she became director of the Diocesan Caritas Office. In 1989, she returned to the United States and established the development office for the Holy Union Sisters. In 1994 again under the auspices of Catholic Relief Services, she worked in resettlement of Rwandan refugees on the northwestern border of Tanzania. She returned to Dar es Salaam where she worked with a youth group who had initially come to the Caritas Office for assistance. In 2005 believing that she had fulfilled her mission among the African people, she returned permanently to the United States. Sr. Eleanor volunteered at STARR Treatment Center and was active in the Task Force on Violence Against Women. She worked to educate the Holy Union Sisters on the issue of Human Trafficking, especially of women and children. In 2015, she joined the Holy Union Sisters at The Landmark, Fall River until ill health necessitated a move to Catholic Memorial Home in 2018. Visiting hours are Friday from 2:00 - 5:00 PM with a Memorial Prayer Service at 3:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. There will also be visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Donations in Sr. Eleanor's memory may be made to the Holy Union Sisters, Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019