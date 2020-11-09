Sister Mary Timothea Riley, 90 years of age and a Sister of Mercy, died on November 5, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Margaret (Curran) Riley and sibling of the late Rose, Margaret, Timothy and Mary. Sister predeceases her brother, James. She leaves nieces, Katie Dodge, Kathleen Pappas and Patricia Riley. Sister Timothea entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1949. Her teaching ministry spanned several decades; all in the greater southeastern MA area. She loved the Diocese of Fall River and spent her final years at Holy Name School where she developed treasured relationships within the school community. Her students remember Sister for her outgoing personality and tender nurturance. Sister was a great conversationalist and unabashedly shared her opinions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street in Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com