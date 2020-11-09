1/1
Sr. Mary Timothea Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Timothea Riley, 90 years of age and a Sister of Mercy, died on November 5, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Margaret (Curran) Riley and sibling of the late Rose, Margaret, Timothy and Mary. Sister predeceases her brother, James. She leaves nieces, Katie Dodge, Kathleen Pappas and Patricia Riley. Sister Timothea entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1949. Her teaching ministry spanned several decades; all in the greater southeastern MA area. She loved the Diocese of Fall River and spent her final years at Holy Name School where she developed treasured relationships within the school community. Her students remember Sister for her outgoing personality and tender nurturance. Sister was a great conversationalist and unabashedly shared her opinions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street in Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Name Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved