Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
SSG Ilidio M. Pereira Obituary
SSG Ilidio M Skid Pereira, ARNG Ret, 61, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Faial, Azores, son of Maria (Furtado) Pereira of Fall River and the late Alexandre Pereira, he emigrated to Fall River in 1961. After graduating from Diman RVTHS in 1976, he worked as an auto body painter for several years before becoming a skilled laborer. He served in the US Army National Guard for 31 years. Besides his mother, he leaves: two daughters, Jasmine and Hailey Pereira of Westport; four siblings, Mary Correia and Alda Pereira (his twin) both of Fall River, Michael Pereira of North Adams, and Frank Pereira of Somerset; many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Funeral Saturday at 8am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Santo Christo Church at 9. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Friday 5pm | 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joe Andruzzi Fdn, 49 Plain St, Ste 500, N Attleboro, MA 02760 (or online at joeandruzzi foundation.org). www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 17, 2019
