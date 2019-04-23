|
|
Sister St. Louis (Therese) Paquette 98, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, died on April 21, 2019 at Mont Marie Health Care Center in Holyoke, MA. Born in Swansea, MA she was the daughter of Venant and Exaree (Desmarais) Paquette. Sister St. Louis entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of LePuy in Fall River, MA from St. Louis de France Parish, Swansea in 1936 and became a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield when the two congregations merged in 1974. She attended Case High School in Swansea and graduated from Novitiate High School, Fall River. She earned a B.A. at Rivier College, Nashua, NH and an M.A. at St. Rose College, Albany, NY. She earned an A.M.I at Assumption College, Worcester. Sister taught in the following schools: St. Michael, Ocean Grove, St. Joseph, New Bedford, and Blessed Sacrament, Fall River. She served as teacher, Director and Principal of the Montessori School in Fall River. She also served at Montessori School of the Angels in Westport, MA. In 2001 she retired to St. Joseph Residence, Mont Marie, Holyoke where she served on the support staff in various positions. In addition to her Sisters in Community Sister is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters and seven brothers. All services for Sr. St. Louis will take place in St. Joseph Chapel at Mont Marie on Wednesday, April 24th. She will be waked from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mont Marie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 23, 2019