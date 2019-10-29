|
Stacy L. Coyne Leger, 53, of Tiverton, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late David J. Leger. She was mother of Landon D. Leger of Tiverton and companion of James A. Gomes of Tiverton. Stacy was born in Bourne, MA, daughter of James W. Coyne, Jr. of Westport and the late Janet R. (O'Donnell) Coyne and had resided in Tiverton for the last 30 years. She had previously worked as a licensed EMT. She was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church, Tiverton. She loved horses and her dogs and had a sweet tooth for chocolates and candy. Stacy was a devoted mother who loved going to her son's sports games. She is also survived by her brother: Derek J. Coyne and his wife Sabine of N. Attleboro; 3 sisters: Laurie A. Fernandes and her husband Jeff of Westport, Alicia M. Medeiros and her husband John of Portsmouth and Betheny A. Borges and her husband David of Westport; her best friend: Cathy Soares; along with several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Theresa's Church, Tiverton at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Wednesday at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 5-8 P.M. Interment will be in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 29, 2019