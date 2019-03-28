Stanley M. Holik, age 86, born in Fall River on 3/3/33, son of the late Stanley and Catherine (Paruch) Holik, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1951. A retired U.S. Navy H.T.C. (Hull Tech Chief) with over 22 years of service, he was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A member of the last and final company to complete boot training at Newport, RI in 1951. He retired from Sirorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT. He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Debra A. White and her husband Michael of Seekonk and Mary Ann Holik of Milford, CT; one brother, Henry Holik of Fall River; one sister, Stacy Wnenta of CT; two granddaughters; one grandson; a nephew, Dr. Joseph L. Holik; a niece, Dr. Kathy J. Mitchum and several other nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Irene Ferreira, Charlotte Holik, Emily Godonowicz, Ann Brightman and Joseph, John, Walter, Frank and Eugene Holik. His visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 | 11:00 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by his burial with military honors in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com . Published in The Herald News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary