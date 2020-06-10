Stanley Smeaton, 86, of Westport, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of the late Beverly L. (Wood) Smeaton. Mr. Smeaton was born in Westport, son of the late William and Abbie E. (Hall) Smeaton and had been a lifelong resident of the town. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Cowell PP 547. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a construction mechanic for the Local 4 and had also been a volunteer fireman for the Town of Westport. He was a recipient of the Joseph Warren Medal and a member of the Abraham H. Howland, Jr. Lodge A.F. & A.M. He was the Past Master of the 19th Lodge of Instruction and Past Master of the Noquochoke Lodge A.F. & A.M. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies in the Valley of Southeastern MA, the RI Shrine in Cranston RI, the Shrine Club of Southeastern MA and the Old Colony Masonic Past Masters Association. He was Past Patron of Cortez Allen Chapter No. 161 Order of the Eastern Star. He was Past Grand Representative of Onatrio, Canada. He was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 8502, Westport. Mr. Smeaton was Deputy Grand Matron for the Grand Chapter of MA from 1985-86, Grand Electa from 1989-90 and Deputy Grand Marshall from 1997-98. Survivors include his 2 sons: Mark S. Smeaton and his companion Lauren of Westport and Eric S. Smeaton and his wife Cindy of Westport; his daughter: Deborah A. Smeaton of Rochelle,VA; his twin sister: Marion Silvia of Chicago, IL; 7 grandchildren: Derek S. Stewart Kirkaldy and his wife Carrie, Christina R. E. Kirkaldy, Chelsea M. Smeaton, Katie L. Smeaton, Melanie M. Smeaton, Cheyenne J. Smeaton and Cody S. Smeaton; 4 great grandchildren: Benjamin, Caden, Raelynn and Landon; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Malcolm Smeaton and Dorothy Heyworth. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 P.M. A Masonic Service by the Noquochoke Lodge A.F. &A.M. of Westport will be at 6:30 P.M. followed by a service by the Order of the Eastern Star Cortez Allen Chapter #161 of Westport at 6:45 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 10, 2020.