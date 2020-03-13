Home

South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291

Stanley Stets Jr.

Stanley Stets Jr. Obituary
Stanley Stets Jr. March 14, 1940-March 10, 2020. He was the father of: Sharon Araujo Stephen Stets, Scott Stets, and Sandy Stets. He passed away with his family by his side after many years of battling many serious health issues. He lived a very private life and enjoyed it that way. If you were in his tiny circle he wouldve of done anything for you. He was truly one of a kind. He was so very proud of all his children for the many different bonds they had with him and their accomplishments that they all achieved. He will be sorely missed! At his request, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 13, 2020
