Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Stasia A. Clinton Obituary
Stasia A. Clinton, 103, of Warwick, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Clinton. Born in Fall River, she was one of ten children to the late Hilary and Agata (Bigos) Bigos. Stasia was employed as a Stitcher at the former Ted Jordan Upholsterer. Stasia is survived by her loving son: Ronald D. Desilets of Warwick; and a grandson: Michael J. Desilets. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 AM in The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1 PM | 4 PM. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes. org.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2019
