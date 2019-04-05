|
Stasia A. Clinton, 103, of Warwick, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Clinton. Born in Fall River, she was one of ten children to the late Hilary and Agata (Bigos) Bigos. Stasia was employed as a Stitcher at the former Ted Jordan Upholsterer. Stasia is survived by her loving son: Ronald D. Desilets of Warwick; and a grandson: Michael J. Desilets. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 AM in The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1 PM | 4 PM. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes. org.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2019