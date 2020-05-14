Home

Stasia Hadala Obituary
Stasia Hadala 99, of Somerset formerly of Fall River passed away May 12, 2020 at Somerset Ridge. She was the wife of the late Eugene Hadala. Stasia was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Wojcisch and Jadwiga (Walas) Szady and had lived in Somerset for the last five years coming from Fall River. Mrs. Hadala was a seamstress with the former Anderson Little for many years. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. and she enjoyed bowling. Survivors include two daughters: Barbara Parent and husband Leo of Somerset, Patricia Sweeney of Fall River, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Robin DaSilva and sister of the late John Szady, Peter Szady and Agnes Burwell. Thanking the staff at Somerset Ridge for their excellent care. Due to the state regulations the service will be Private. Arrangements are by the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA. www.boykomemorial.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 14, 2020
