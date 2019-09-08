|
Stasia Wnenta, 88, of Southbury, CT, formerly of Fall River, MA passed away peacefully at River Glen Healthcare Center on September 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John Wnenta for 67 years. Stasia was born in Fall River, MA on October 29, 1930 to the late Stanley and Katherine Holik. Besides her husband, Stasia will be missed by one daughter Paula (Michael) Sotomayor of Milford, CT, and one granddaughter Wesley. She is also survived by her brother Henry Holik of Fall River, MA, and nephew James Holik of New Jersey, as well as many other extended family members. Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 8, 2019