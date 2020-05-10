|
|
Stella (Mello) Clark, 92, of Fall River, widow of John H. Jackie Clark, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Employed by Fall River Savings Bank and Compass Bank as a teller, retiring in 1987. She previously worked as a floor lady for Lamport Co. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish, formerly St. Elizabeths. A graduate of Dominican Academy, she previously attended Fall River Public Schools. Stella and John enjoyed vacationing in New Hampshire and Florida. Her hobbies included gardening, baking and making flower arrangements. She enjoyed time spent with her pet Prince Philip who she loved dearly. She was the stepmother of David P. Clark (wife Kathy); cousin of Agnes Croteau (husband late William; Godmother of Stephen Cunha, Ronald Rego, Christine Croteau and Heather Reid; daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Cabral) Mello. Private arrangements are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020