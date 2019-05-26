Stella P. (Chlebek) Capone, age 98, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a brief illness at Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Capone. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Antonina (Kustra) Chlebek. Mrs. Capone worked at Duro Finishing for many years before retiring. She had also worked at the Torpedo Station at the Newport Naval Base. She was a member of the Massachusetts Womens Defense Corp., and the Fall River YMCA for over 25 years. She also volunteered at St. Annes Hospital for over 20 years. Stella enjoyed cooking, sewing, dancing, playing cards and traveling with her husband. She is survived by: one daughter, Patricia Souza and her husband Kenneth of Westport; one grandson, Kris Souza and his wife Cory also of Westport; one great granddaughter, Lauryn Stella Souza and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Rapoza, Edward and Frederick Chlebek. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., followed by her funeral mass at 10:00 AM in Good Shepherd Parish, 1598 South Main St., Fall River. Visiting hours Tuesday 5:30 to 8:00 PM. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to A wish Come True, 1010 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02888 or Catholic Memorial Activities Fund, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River MA 02720. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019