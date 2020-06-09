Stella (Swiecicka) Polka, 98, of Swansea, MA passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Theodore C. Polka. Mrs. Polka was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Frank Swiecicki and the late Helen (Pianka) Swiecicka and had lived in Swansea since 1960. Stella was Head Housekeeper at the former Howard Johnson Motor Lodge in Somerset for many years before retiring. She also enjoyed gardening, crafting and cooking. Survivors include her son: Richard Polka and her nephews: Russell Dougherty and his wife Gail, Douglas Dougherty and his wife Dianne and Henry Rodzen. She is also survived by her grandnephew, Sean Dougherty and his wife Shereine. She leaves many nieces: Cynthia Rodzen, Valerie and Dorothy Polka, Cecelia Wrobel and her husband Tom, Jennie Chekares and her husband Mark and their four children. She was sister of the late Lottie Savitch, Jenny Dougherty and Anthony Swiecicki. Funeral to which Relatives and Friends are invited will be Wednesday at 8 AM from the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at the Cathedral of St., Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second St., Fall River, MA. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5 | 8 PM. www.boykomemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.