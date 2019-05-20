|
|
Stephanie J. Tripp, 30, of Fall River, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital from injuries she sustained, from being struck by an auto- mobile in Westport. All Services for Stephanie are Private at the request of the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. For complete obituary information or to light a memorial candle and sign the guest book go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781.
Published in The Herald News on May 20, 2019