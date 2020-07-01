Stephanie White (Street) Martin, age 73 of Bristol, RI died peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a short illness on Saturday, June 27th, 2020. Born and raised in Providence, RI, Steph- anie was the daughter of the late Henry A. Street, Jr. and the late Carol (White) Street. She attended both Lincoln School in Providence and Rogers Hall in Lowell, MA. She entered society at the Providence Debutante Assembly Ball in December of 1964. Stephanie received an associates degree from Centenary College in NJ and taught elementary school in Fall River for several years. In her younger years she loved traveling, swimming and spending time with her beloved Aunt Sue (the late Mary Street Bannister) and grandmother the late Ellen Foster Street. In 1969 she met the love of her life Charles H. Martin while taking a summer course at UMASS Dartmouth. They were married almost 50 years (August 22nd) and were a couple that truly lived their vows. Together they raised their two children, Charles Street Martin of Providence and Jennifer Martin Belvin of Chepachet, in their Bristol home. Stephanie volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was an ECHO driver and driver coordinator and a volunteer at Metacom Manor (now St. Elizabeth's Manor), visiting residents for many years. She had a love of reading, shopping (boy could she shop!), word searches, watching movies, visiting her children and grandchildren and spending time with friends. In addition to her husband & children, Stephanie leaves behind son-in-law Daniel S. Belvin of Chepachet, daughter-in-law Kate E. Martin of Providence and her four grandchildren whom she loved endlessly, Emmy F. and Andy M. Belvin and Hope A.S. and Charles C.H. Martin. Stephanie also leaves behind her dedicated friend and caregiver Grace Cordeiro with whom she shared many shopping adventures and time together over the past 6 years. Her family is forever grateful for Grace's care and friendship. Stephanie will have a private viewing but her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol followed by her burial. Any donations should go to one of Stephanie's favorite charities, The Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, Physicians Office Building, Suite 422, Providence, RI 02903 or only line at www.tomorrowfund.org. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 1, 2020.