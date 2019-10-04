Home

Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Mattapoisett, MA
Stephen DeCosta Obituary
Stephen DeCosta, 66, of Mattapoisett passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer. Born in Fall River, the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Isadore) DeCosta, he had lived in Mattapoisett since 2003. He is survived by his son, William J. DeCosta and his wife Cherie (Gagnon) DeCosta of Fall River; his brothers, Rev. Joseph F. DeCosta of Killingworth, CT and Paul DeCosta of Fall River; his fiancee, Gail A. Joseph of Mattapoisett, and her children, Julie A. Joseph and Andrew J. Joseph and his companion Diana Boucher, all of Mattapoisett, and Angila M. Joseph and her companion Ryan Walker of New Bedford; and six much loved grandchildren, Ethan J.A. DeCosta, Amelia L. Joseph, Harley S. McMullen, Zoey L. Joseph, Caleb A. DeCosta, and Gabriel J. Joseph. His Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday October 7, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Mattapoisett. Visitation will be on Monday morning from 9-10:30 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saunders dwyer.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 4, 2019
