Stephen P. Dzialo, 66, of Swansea, husband of Julia A. (Weber) Dzialo, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He retired as Housemaster for New Bedford High School. Previously, he was the Asst. Principal at D.L. Beckwith Middle School, Rehoboth. At Rhode Island College, he earned a Masters Degree in Education and was also a graduate of Keene State College. Besides his wife 36 years, he leaves two children, Jeffrey and Stephanie Dzialo; a sister, Carol Weber and her husband Steven all of Swansea; a nephew, Matthew Weber and a niece, Sarah Ge. He was the son of the late Chester and Theresa (Minville) Dzialo and the uncle of the late Andrew Weber. The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice of RI for their excellent care. His Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea. A visitation will take place at the church prior to the Mass starting at 9:15 A.M. Please omit flowers and consider a donation in his memory to fund Pancreatic Cancer research at Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Dr. Ste.D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019