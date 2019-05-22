|
Steven Medeiros, Sr., 67, passed away in Naples FL on May 16, 2019 with his loving son by his side. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (True) Medeiros. Mr. Medeiros was born in Westport, MA to the late Philip and Cecilia (Carvalho) Medeiros. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an avid bowler. He leaves his son: Steven Medeiros, Jr.; a brother: Frank Medeiros; and a sister: Barbara Massie. He was the brother of the late Philip Medeiros, VI. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Friday, from 9:30-11 A.M., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment to follow at Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2019