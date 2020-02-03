Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Steven N. Pimental Obituary
Steven N. Pimental, 55, of Westport, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Steven had worked as a Correctional Officer in Bridgewater Massachusetts before moving to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1991. He always enjoyed projects where he could be working with his hands, restoring antiques, collecting coins, fast cars, motorcycles and he had a caring passion for animals. He was the son of Nancy L. (DeMello) Medeiros (husband Richard Medeiros) and the late Richard Pimental; the brother of Sharon Pimental, Richard Pimental, Gerrie Medeiros (Christie), Heather Pimental, Jolene Pimental, two step sisters Gail Medeiros, Cheryl Mello (Doug). A visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, from 12 Noon to 4:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 2:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203, Nami.org, 703-524-7600 Online guestbook at Auclair Funeral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 3, 2020
