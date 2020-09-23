1/1
Steven P. Fullmer
{ "" }
Steven P. Fullmer, age 64, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Husband of Marie J. (Robitaille) Fullmer. Father of Matthew, Sarah and Margaret. His visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral service and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701. For the full the obituary, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
