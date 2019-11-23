|
|
Susan E. (Tansey) Desrosiers 62, of Swansea, wife of Richard L. Desrosiers, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Flora (Rose) Tansey and the late Francis Tansey. A licenced social worker, and the director for the past 24 years of the Salvation Armys Gentle Arms of Jesus program, Susan held a Masters Degree in Social Work. She had previously been employed by the Dept. of Children and Families and Catholic Social Services at St. Marys Home for Children. Besides her husband of 34 years, she leaves three sons: Peter, his children Trent and Lily; Dana, his daughter Cali, and Daniel;and a stepdaughter, Erin Seelenbradt (Richards daughter),her husband Glen and their daughters Ryan and Quinn; brother and sister, Francis Tansey (wife Claire) and Mary Jackson (husband Bill); and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Priscilla Champagne, Carol Horton and James Tansey. Her funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Auclairs Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River, MA with entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours prior to service from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salvation Army Gentle Arms, P.O. Box 444, Fall River, MA 02722. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 23, 2019