Susan J. (Drinkwater) Foster, 78, of Westport, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. She was the wife of George E. Foster. Mrs. Foster was born and raised in New Bedford. She graduated from New Bedford High School, class of 1960 and had been their Alumni Treasurer ever since. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Mattapoisett for 50 years and loved singing in the choir. She worked in corporate security, first at Fairhaven Savings and later at Citizens Bank. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at both St. Luke's Hospital and Charlton Memorial. Mrs. Foster was an avid traveler who visited all 50 states and wasn't afraid to pack up her children along with a tent and drive them all over the country every summer. Later in life her favorite thing was cruising with her husband. As the family photographer, all of these adventures are well documented. Survivors along with her husband include her 6 children: Kevin M. Porter, Andrea L. Porter-Lopez, Karen E. Gheesling, Lisa D. Foster, Lori B. Scheffler and Randi L. Skeper; and her 7 grandsons whom she loved and who will miss her dearly: Diego, Ethan, Zachary, Benjamin, William, George and Emmett. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony's Church (memo:choir) and the Friends of Westport Library. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
.