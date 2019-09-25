|
Susan Rebello Black, 49, passed away September 3, 2019 in La Jolla, CA. Susan was born in Fall River, MA. She grew up in Tiverton, RI and attended Dominican Academy and Bishop Connolly High-School. She had lived in the Kansas City area since 1991. She graduated from Boston College in 1991 with a degree in Communications. She worked at Rockhurst University as the Director of Graduate Admissions until the birth of her first child. From that point on, she was a full-time mother and wife. Susan was a member of Nativity Parish where she served as the Presidents of MOYC and PTO, and co-chaired the Nativity auction. She also served on the St. Tomas Aquinas Extravaganza committee for three years. She was a member of Blue Hills Country Club and enjoyed playing tennis. Susan enjoyed travelling, baking, trying foods from other cultures and entertaining on a large scale. She was a very devoted, proud and caring mother to her two daughters. Her happiest moments were when her daughters were born and when she surprised her husband with his 50th birthday party and surprising her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary. Her favorite place in the world was Paris, France. Susans favorite food was Rhode Island lobster rolls and stuffed quahogs. She was a voracious reader and loved reading on the beach (her favorites were Second Beach in Newport, RI and Turks & Caicos). Susan thought that the most beautiful place she had ever been was Bora Bora. Susan was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Emilia Medeiros and her paternal grandparents, Gilbert D. and Isabelle Rebello. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, John A. Black; 2 daughters, Nelle and Isabella Black; her parents, Gilbert and Nancy Rebello; aunt and uncle, John and Joan Medeiros; cousin, Amy Morse and her daughter Savanah; and her 2 dogs, Baby Doll and Oliver.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019