Suzanne Ellinwood, of Assonet, MA. passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 with her daughter Kori holding her hand after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis in combination with a recent onset of a tick borne illness. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Paquette and Marguerite (Desrochers) Paquette of Fall River Massachusetts. She is survived by her husband Cal Ellinwood, her daughter Kori (Ellinwood) Medeiros and her husband Derek, and her granddaughter Grace Medeiros. She is also survived by two brothers; Daniel Paquette of Tiverton, RI and also David Paquette of Fall River, MA. Sue graduated from Bishop Stang High School class of 1974 and previously worked at ODay Boat Company and then for many years at the Eastern Edison Company on Hartwell St. in Fall River. Even though she battled with MS, Sue enjoyed a great quality of life thanks to tremendous support from her General Practitioner Dr. Dianne Patrick of Fall River and her MS Specialist, Dr. Derek Smith of Neurology Associates in Norwich, CT. Without their knowledge and support she would have physically missed out on some of the best years of her life. A special thanks to them both! Sue loved gardening, her Shetland Sheepdogs, and was an avid photographer, winning many awards at the Fall River Camera Club and the Photographic Society of America as well as from the New England Camera Club Council. She also loved bird watching and feeding her hummingbirds during the summer months. But during the past two years the love of her life was her new granddaughter Grace. Grace and Grammie were always together laughing and singing. Suzanne will be greatly missed by all her family but her love and spirit will live on in us forever. We will never forget you and we will miss you every day. A special thanks to all the nurses and doctors in the CCU of Charlton Memorial Hospital for all the special care they gave to Sue over the past few weeks. Also a special thanks to Dr. Nick Mucciadi for his expertise and very special kindness to Sue and her family. At Sues request her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sues name to the "Helping Heart" which was founded by Sues daughter and Son in Law which benefits the Cardiac Units Extraordinary Needs Program at Boston Childrens Hospital. Checks can be made out to the "Helping Heart" 104 Nichols Drive, Taunton, MA 02780. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
.