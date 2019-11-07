|
Suzanne M. Naggiar of Panama City Florida. It is with sadness that the family of Suzanne Naggiar announce her passing on November 1, 2019. She was a resident of Fall River, Massachusetts from 1974 thru 2011 and most recently of Panama City, Florida. Suzanne was born in Alexandria , Egypt on June 17, 1926 to Bichara Maalouf and Marie Bardawil Maalouf. There, she attended school and worked as an administrative assistant. Along with her husband the late Roger Naggiar, she moved to Beirut, Lebanon and Milano, Italy before emigrating to the United States to join family in Fall River. As a resident of this city, she worked as administrative assistant at the former Orthopedic Associates of Fall River. She was a member of St. Anthony of the Desert Maronite Church, Francophone Association, and a volunteer at the former St. Annes Hospital. Suzanne is survived by her son, Retired Lieutenant Commander Edoardo Naggiar, US NAVY SEALS of Panama City, Florida as well her daughter in law Casey Kivett Naggiar and 5 beautiful grandchildren Roger , Hali, Ethan, Eva and Elena Naggiar. Suzanne was a devoted sister to the late Mr. Tewfik Maalouf of Milano Italy ,and is survived by Mrs. Sylvia MacGechan of London, England, Dr. Amine Maalouf of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. A loving, kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. A service in honor of her life was held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Panama City, Florida on November 3, 2019. Plans for a memorial Mass in Fall River to be announced to friends and family later on. Contributions in her honor may be made to St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 N. Eastern Ave., Fall River, Ma. 02723 or , Memphis, TN.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2019